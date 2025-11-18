Intrust Bank NA Purchases 1,830 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,957,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,084,000 after purchasing an additional 411,894 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,101,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,794,000 after buying an additional 2,539,769 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,427,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,153,000 after buying an additional 195,013 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,839,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,466,000 after acquiring an additional 592,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 179.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,534,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334,038 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $98.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $105.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $22.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut Citigroup from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

