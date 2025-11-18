9,059 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Purchased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $171.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $408.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 407.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.29. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $207.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The firm’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 191,720 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $29,020,656.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,611.04. The trade was a 99.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,687,874.50. This represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,527,750 shares of company stock worth $234,463,896 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTR. CICC Research lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.28.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.