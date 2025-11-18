Rothschild Investment LLC Acquires 631 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,392 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,057,958 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $92,222,000 after buying an additional 68,298 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its stake in Medtronic by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 35,671 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 16,791 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 595,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,882,000 after acquiring an additional 82,350 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDT. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.06.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $96.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.51 and its 200 day moving average is $90.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $99.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,850. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

