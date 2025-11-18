PAX Financial Group LLC Invests $250,000 in CrowdStrike $CRWD

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $529.78 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $298.00 and a fifty-two week high of $566.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $472.73. The company has a market cap of $132.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -445.19, a PEG ratio of 126.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total transaction of $5,306,643.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 220,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,257,564.08. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.53, for a total value of $8,817,469.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,115,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,959,138.21. The trade was a 0.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $58,561,456. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Zacks Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $528.00.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

