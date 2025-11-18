FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Trading Down 14% – Here’s What Happened

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 14% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 172.30 and last traded at GBX 172.37. 3,569,014 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 2,523,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 200.40.

FirstGroup Stock Down 14.3%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 212.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 213.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £933.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.59.

Get FirstGroup alerts:

FirstGroup (LON:FGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The transport operator reported GBX 9.90 EPS for the quarter. FirstGroup had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. On average, analysts forecast that FirstGroup plc will post 17.3782772 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.