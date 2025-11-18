Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Purchases 2,310 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF $ISTB

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 182,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $8,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 762.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,394.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3,024.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $185,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $48.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.58. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $48.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.172 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

