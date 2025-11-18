United Advisor Group LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

United Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $78,434,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 41.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 667,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,388,000 after purchasing an additional 195,694 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,360,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,337,000 after purchasing an additional 185,712 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 106.2% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 354,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,996,000 after purchasing an additional 182,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 880,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,766,000 after purchasing an additional 162,575 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $201.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.98. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $160.23 and a 52-week high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

