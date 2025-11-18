Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE Shares Bought by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 463,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 1.3% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $13,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mustard Seed Financial LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 77,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 181,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4,829.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 109,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,711 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.94. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $33.21.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.