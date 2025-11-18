Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. PCG Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. PCG Asset Management LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $114.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.29. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

