Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 3,838 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPSB. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,354,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,455 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,023,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,240,000 after purchasing an additional 286,606 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,125,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,184,000 after purchasing an additional 233,609 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,845,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,043,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,695,000 after purchasing an additional 69,574 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPSB stock opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $30.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average is $30.14.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

