United Advisor Group LLC Purchases 8,651 Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF $RLY

United Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,332,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,753,000 after acquiring an additional 62,113 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,259,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,645,000 after purchasing an additional 64,902 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the second quarter worth $26,249,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 81.4% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 261,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 117,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 249,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after buying an additional 13,973 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RLY opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.91. The firm has a market cap of $613.51 million, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.57.

About SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

