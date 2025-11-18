Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $28.32 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.7% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $28,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWS. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.6%

IWS stock opened at $135.65 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $141.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.84. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

