iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Stake Trimmed by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 529,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,445 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 4.2% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $44,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 606,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,634,000 after acquiring an additional 28,325 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 341,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,486 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 40,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $87.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.81. The company has a market cap of $149.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $87.36.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

