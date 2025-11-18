Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Invests $769,000 in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 112,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 97.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after buying an additional 80,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $210,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.38. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1087 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

