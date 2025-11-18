Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,489 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

VGSH stock opened at $58.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.65. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $58.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1888 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

