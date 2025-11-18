2,629 Shares in Enersys $ENS Bought by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enersys by 13.4% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 29,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enersys in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Enersys by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Enersys by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Enersys during the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Enersys Trading Down 2.5%

NYSE:ENS opened at $134.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.39. Enersys has a 12 month low of $76.57 and a 12 month high of $141.00.

Enersys Announces Dividend

Enersys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $951.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.27 million. Enersys had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 9.60%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Enersys has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.710-2.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enersys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Enersys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enersys in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Enersys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Enersys in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Enersys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enersys in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enersys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Enersys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

