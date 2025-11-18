Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys New Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF $BBCA

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBCA. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Price Performance

BBCA stock opened at $86.64 on Tuesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.71 and a fifty-two week high of $82.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.73.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

