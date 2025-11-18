Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases New Shares in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 805 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 45.2% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $324.38 on Tuesday. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 52-week low of $176.61 and a 52-week high of $342.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $320.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.34. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 10.91%.The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9125 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.98%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.13.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

