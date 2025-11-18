Vise Technologies Inc. Takes Position in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cameco by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1,029.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cameco from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Cameco Trading Down 2.1%

CCJ stock opened at $82.97 on Tuesday. Cameco Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $110.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $313.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.72 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 25.0%. Cameco’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

