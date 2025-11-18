Contrasting Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) and Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT)

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) and Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.5% of Wix.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Clarivate shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Wix.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Clarivate shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Wix.com has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarivate has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wix.com 0 3 17 3 3.00 Clarivate 1 3 0 0 1.75

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Wix.com and Clarivate, as reported by MarketBeat.

Wix.com currently has a consensus price target of $215.37, indicating a potential upside of 73.38%. Clarivate has a consensus price target of $4.90, indicating a potential upside of 45.62%. Given Wix.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wix.com is more favorable than Clarivate.

Profitability

This table compares Wix.com and Clarivate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wix.com 8.90% -136.43% 10.36% Clarivate -15.83% 8.55% 3.76%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wix.com and Clarivate”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wix.com $1.87 billion 3.73 $138.32 million $2.81 44.21 Clarivate $2.56 billion 0.87 -$636.70 million ($0.57) -5.90

Wix.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clarivate. Clarivate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wix.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Wix.com beats Clarivate on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wix.com

(Get Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers. It also provides Wix Logo Maker that generates a logo, including through the use of artificial intelligence; Wix Answers to support users; and Payments by Wix, a payment platform, which helps its users receive payments from their customers through their Wix Website. In addition, the company offers various vertical-specific applications that business owners use to operate various aspects of their business online. Further, it provides a range of complementary services, including Wix App Market, a marketplace that offers its registered users various free and paid web applications for building, growing, and managing their businesses; Wix marketplace that brings users seeking help in creating and managing a website together with Web experts; and Wix owner App, a native mobile application, which enables users to manage their Websites and Wix operating systems. The company was formerly known as Wixpress Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Clarivate

(Get Free Report)

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications. It also provides Patent and Trademark Renewals, that supports paralegal and admin tasks throughout the patent and trademark protection and maintenance process; CompuMark and Derwent, that supports critical decisions around patent and trademark protection, risk, and value creation throughout the innovation and brand lifecycle; IPFolio and Foundation IP that creates a structured environment for the protection and management of global patent and trademark assets. In addition, the company offers Cortellis Competitive Intelligence and Cortellis Drug Discovery Intelligence, that supports the development of new drugs and medical devices from discovery to clinical trials; Cortellis Regulatory Intelligence and OFF-X to monitor drug safety issues and adhere to regulatory protocols; Real World Data and Optimize that inform commercial launch strategy and set pricing for optimal reimbursement. It serves corporations, universities, law firms, government agencies, public libraries, and other professional services organizations. The company was formerly known as Clarivate Analytics Plc and changed its name to Clarivate Plc in May 2020. Clarivate Plc was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.