Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $229,000 in Insight Enterprises, Inc. $NSIT

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,658 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 17.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 949,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,377,000 after acquiring an additional 138,914 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,073,000 after purchasing an additional 25,338 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 144,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,424,000 after purchasing an additional 27,131 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,561,000 after purchasing an additional 73,696 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSIT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research set a $120.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insight Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.50.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

NSIT stock opened at $88.59 on Tuesday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $87.63 and a one year high of $181.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.78.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 1.79%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-9.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.