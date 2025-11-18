Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $383,000 Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 62.5% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $60,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $743.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $806.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $755.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $689.96.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.