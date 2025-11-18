Vise Technologies Inc. Takes Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. $THG

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 819.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 20.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities set a $205.00 price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Denise Lowsley sold 1,619 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.47, for a total transaction of $293,799.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,141.17. The trade was a 31.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $178.38 on Tuesday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.17 and a 52-week high of $186.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.30. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.82%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.