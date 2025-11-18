Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New $221,000 Investment in American Financial Group, Inc. $AFG

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 421.1% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 86.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of AFG opened at $138.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.78. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.73 and a 12 month high of $150.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.21%.The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AFG shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

In related news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,777 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $253,240.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,363. The trade was a 13.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Craig Lindner, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $1,343,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 326,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,883,106.30. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

