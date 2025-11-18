Vise Technologies Inc. Buys New Stake in monday.com Ltd. $MNDY

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in monday.com by 2,120.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in monday.com by 60.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in monday.com by 219.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $202.00 target price on monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of monday.com from $258.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.19.

monday.com Trading Down 6.4%

MNDY opened at $150.34 on Tuesday. monday.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $149.88 and a twelve month high of $342.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 122.23, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.18.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $316.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.26 million. monday.com had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 5.99%. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. monday.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

