Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 64,589 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,718,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,589 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.6% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $103,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 638,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,353,000 after buying an additional 101,484 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 33,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 56,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 116,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 14,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 57,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2%

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $67.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.65. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.29 and a twelve month high of $69.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.19.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

