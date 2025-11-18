Wealthspire Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,206,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,440 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 18.2% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,232,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $668.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $671.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $636.72. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $693.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

