iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,340,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,387 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $200,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,382,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,559 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,049,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,122,000 after buying an additional 3,402,819 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,986,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,226,000 after buying an additional 1,127,521 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,859,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,344,000 after acquiring an additional 450,361 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,064,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,039,000 after acquiring an additional 63,877 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB opened at $46.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.19. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $47.20. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1643 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

