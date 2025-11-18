Wealthspire Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF $IXUS

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 844,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,165 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $65,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 165.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

IXUS stock opened at $83.20 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $85.33. The firm has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.28.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.