Wealthspire Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.5% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $92,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 62 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Community Trust NA increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 525.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $466.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $438.87. The company has a market cap of $121.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $493.00.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.