Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Acquires 215 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,228,208,000 after buying an additional 47,286,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,746,000 after buying an additional 2,262,696 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2,789.9% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,596,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,850 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,000 shares during the period. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 107.8% during the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,731,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,350,000 after acquiring an additional 898,067 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $232.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $252.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.17 and a 200-day moving average of $226.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

