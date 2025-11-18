Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 5th.

Werner Enterprises has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Werner Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 42.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Werner Enterprises to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.42. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.18). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 1.77%.The company had revenue of $712.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 7.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 255,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 77,615 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $1,048,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 51,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 63,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 20,114 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

