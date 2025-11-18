Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 530 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 491,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $49,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $102.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.15. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $89.76 and a 12 month high of $108.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

