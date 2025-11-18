Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $36.08 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 851,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,085 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $36,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 39,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 139,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 80,872 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,662,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,590 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 76.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 107,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 46,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 119.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 769,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,617,000 after buying an additional 418,357 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $47.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.50.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

