Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Holdings Boosted by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,438,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,850 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $721,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,144,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,324,000 after acquiring an additional 58,120 shares during the period. M Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. M Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,133,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 100,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,653,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,641,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,193 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

VXUS opened at $74.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.65. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $75.89.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

