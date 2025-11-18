Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 896,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,580 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $393,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Allianz SE acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $479.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $505.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $483.32 and its 200-day moving average is $452.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

