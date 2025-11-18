Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF $NUSC Shares Acquired by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $82,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. CWC Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of BATS NUSC opened at $42.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.05. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $32.87 and a twelve month high of $46.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.13.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

