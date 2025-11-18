Keyvantage Wealth LLC Buys 530 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Keyvantage Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Keyvantage Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at $278,088,746.66. This trade represents a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 664,471 shares valued at $225,218,280. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $342.65 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $386.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $349.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.41, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

