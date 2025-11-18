Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Buys Shares of 160,221 Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 160,221 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $16,902,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dover Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.3% during the second quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in Fortinet by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Fortinet by 3.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $81.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $114.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Fortinet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.660-2.700 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.730-0.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $306,835.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,492,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,874,317.54. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $13,710,537.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,911,452.29. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FTNT. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fortinet

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.