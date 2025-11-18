Raiffeisen Bank International AG Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,657 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 256 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $166.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.30. The company has a market capitalization of $178.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $205.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.80%.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $24,834,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,304 shares in the company, valued at $24,718,770.24. The trade was a 50.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.87, for a total value of $276,592.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,041.91. This trade represents a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 168,305 shares of company stock worth $27,858,392 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

