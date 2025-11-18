PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 109 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

PAX Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $546.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.00.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $488.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $496.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $517.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $147.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 27.93%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.