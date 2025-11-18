The Allstate Corporation $ALL Stock Holdings Lessened by Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG cut its holdings in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Allstate were worth $10,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Allstate by 5.5% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $876,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 183.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in Allstate by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 3.1% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Suren Gupta sold 1,400 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.02, for a total transaction of $301,028.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 101,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,723,685.62. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $209.05 on Tuesday. The Allstate Corporation has a 12 month low of $176.00 and a 12 month high of $215.70. The stock has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $5.69. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%.The firm had revenue of $17.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, August 4th. Roth Capital set a $230.00 target price on shares of Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Evercore ISI set a $233.00 target price on shares of Allstate and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allstate from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Allstate to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.64.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

