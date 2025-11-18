Brokers Issue Forecasts for DFLI Q1 Earnings

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Dragonfly Energy in a research note issued on Monday, November 17th. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dragonfly Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($6.48) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Dragonfly Energy’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.97 million. Dragonfly Energy has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

DFLI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital raised shares of Dragonfly Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dragonfly Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Dragonfly Energy from $1.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1.75.

Dragonfly Energy Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ DFLI opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. Dragonfly Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52. The stock has a market cap of $67.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dragonfly Energy stock. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Free Report) by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,798 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned 0.30% of Dragonfly Energy worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Dragonfly Energy Company Profile

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.

See Also

