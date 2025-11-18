LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, December 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th.
LeMaitre Vascular has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. LeMaitre Vascular has a dividend payout ratio of 33.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.
LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $86.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $71.42 and a 12 month high of $109.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.71 and a 200-day moving average of $86.89.
About LeMaitre Vascular
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.
