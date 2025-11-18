LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, December 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th.

LeMaitre Vascular has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. LeMaitre Vascular has a dividend payout ratio of 33.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $86.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $71.42 and a 12 month high of $109.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.71 and a 200-day moving average of $86.89.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 20.08%.The business had revenue of $61.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. LeMaitre Vascular has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.480-2.530 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.690 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

