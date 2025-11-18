Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF $FHLC Shares Sold by WBI Investments LLC

WBI Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLCFree Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $72.75 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $60.35 and a one year high of $73.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.49. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.67.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

