WBI Investments LLC Has $1.66 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

WBI Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,943 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 430,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,229,000 after buying an additional 30,630 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 148.6% during the second quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after buying an additional 31,618 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 25.0% during the second quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Associates Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.13.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock opened at $124.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $153.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.02. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $127.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 157,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,545,054.40. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $1,193,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 581,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,389,826.17. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 94,646 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,286 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.