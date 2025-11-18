Q1 Earnings Estimate for Newsmax Issued By Noble Financial

Newsmax Inc. (NYSE:NMAX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newsmax in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 17th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Noble Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Newsmax’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.27 million for the quarter. Newsmax had a negative return on equity of 255.61% and a negative net margin of 55.99%.The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Newsmax has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Newsmax to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Newsmax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Newsmax in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Newsmax in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NMAX opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. Newsmax has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $265.00. The company has a market cap of $980.65 million and a P/E ratio of -6.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newsmax in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Newsmax in the second quarter worth about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Newsmax in the second quarter worth about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Newsmax during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Newsmax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Newsmax Inc is a holding company that owns 100% of the equity interests of its operating company Newsmax Media, Inc (“Newsmax Media”). Newsmax Media and its subsidiaries operate the businesses described in this Offering Circular. Newsmax Media has six wholly-owned subsidiaries: Newsmax Broadcasting, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Broadcasting”), Crown Atlantic Insurance, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Crown Atlantic”), Humanix Publishing, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Humanix Publishing”), Medix Health LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Medix Health”), ROI Media Strategies, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“ROI Media Strategies”), and Newsmax Radio LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Radio,” and together with Newsmax Media, Newsmax Broadcasting, Crown Atlantic Insurance, Humanix Publishing, Medix Health, and ROI Media Strategies, the “Subsidiaries”).

