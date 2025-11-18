Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, December 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This is a 5.9% increase from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85.

Danaos has a dividend payout ratio of 12.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Danaos to earn $28.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

Get Danaos alerts:

Danaos Price Performance

NYSE:DAC opened at $95.52 on Tuesday. Danaos has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $96.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.43.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $6.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.17 by ($0.42). Danaos had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 44.62%.The company had revenue of $260.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Danaos will post 29.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.