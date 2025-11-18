Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Traeger Q1 Earnings

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Traeger in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst A. Glaessgen anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Traeger’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Traeger’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

COOK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Traeger from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Traeger from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Traeger in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.09.

COOK opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Traeger has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $3.43. The stock has a market cap of $110.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). Traeger had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $125.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.04 million. Traeger has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Traeger by 9,116.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,368,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,438 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Traeger by 27.1% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 866,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 185,014 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Traeger by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 498,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 83,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Traeger by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 472,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 244,493 shares in the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

