Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BGX)

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of BGX stock opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $13.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.21.

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

