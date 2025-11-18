Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BGX)

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of BGX stock opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $13.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.21.
About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund
